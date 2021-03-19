HCMC seeking mechanism to hire general directors for state-own enterprises

Speaking at the meeting to review the plans and roadmaps of the HCMC’s Department of Home Affairs for 2021, Mr. Phong asked the department to coordinate with the HCMC Academy of Cadres in order to train adequate civil servants that meet the requirements at government-run agencies.

Mr. Phong stated how citizens and corporates have complained about delays and red tapes at district-level agencies and up, which he does not condone, especially during the current difficult times.

He emphasized the role of state officials in inspiring and setting good examples for their employees, while warning delegates about the hindrance of a round-about bureaucracy that they would eventually have to endure when they retire.