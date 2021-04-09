HCMC seeking US$350-million loans for urban sewerage infrastructure project

If the two ministries approve, the project will be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval to create a basis for the city to do procedures to get loans for the project's implementation, according to the Office. A polluted canal in HCMC

According to the municipal People’s Committee, the project aims to improve the sewage and rainwater drainage systems, reduce flooding and pollution caused by high tides, heavy rains and climate change in the West of the city which includes districts of 12, Go Vap, Binh Tan and Tan Binh with an area of 2,730 hectares, and the North area of Tan Son Nhat Airport covering about 758 hectares.



The construction works consist of a plumbing system, a combined sewer network, a sewage treatment plant, a pumping station, a transfer station of sediment. The project costs a total capital of US$350 million, including a US$300 million loan.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh