HCMC seeks approval to build metro line 3A

The 20km metro line No 3A will run through 8 districts and include 18 stations with a total invested capital of VND 68,000 billion (US$2.9 billion).



The project is divided into two phases. The first phase from Ben Thanh Market to Western Bus Terminal with a total length of 10km underground will be carried out from 2025 to 2031.

The second phase will include 9.7km-long elevated sections running from Mien Tay (Western) Bus Terminal to Tan Kien Station. It is expected to be implemented from 2028 to 2034.

HCMC expected to gradually complete its metro rail system that help ease traffic congestion and environmental pollution as well as contribute to the development of a sustainable transport network and modern-civilized city, said the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).





