HCMC sees economic recovery in first three months

At the 5th Conference of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure chaired by Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen this morning, it is reported that total Gross Regional Domestic Product increased by 4.58 percent, much higher than the same period in 2020 (with 0.42 percent).

Moreover, state budget revenue hiked by 15.43 percent (reaching VND104,072 billion) over the same period last year.

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le were attending the meeting.

Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen commented Ho Chi Minh City has basically achieved the most important goal which is the dual goal and the first quarter is the "dual goal plus one". That is both preventing and controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, maintaining socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security, taking care of city dwellers in the 2021 Lunar New Year.

The socio-economic condition of HCMC has been showing good signs of recovery. For instance, many socio-economic indicators suggested that the city has achieved good results.

Some important sectors such as industrial production, trade, services, export of high-tech products ... all increased well. Total state budget revenue reached VND104,072 billion, increasing 15.43 percent. Some key sectors are being implemented as planned. The Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People's Committee and many agencies and localities continued to cling to and solve outstanding problems.

Mr. Nen also mentioned other outstanding results. According to him, some localities have applied new and creative methods to encourage people in donating land to widen small alleys. The preparative work for the election is carried out as per schedule.

However, local authorities in some places have shown their indifference towards economic development and duties. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen stressed that HCMC needs to remove barriers for pre-existing difficulties.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City has not accelerated the implementation of key and breakthrough programs and the year's theme synchronously. Administrators in districts are still slow in administrative reform. Worse, in the first quarter of 2021, the number of newly registered enterprises decreased by 21 percent whereas the number of businesses stopping its operation increase 36.5 percent. According to Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, causes and solutions for these problems should be discussed.

At the same time, environmental pollution, traffic jams, fire, explosion, and social evils are complicated. Some leaders in districts ignored the issues. Party Secretary Nen noted the above-mentioned key issues need to be seriously analyzed and dissected by the conference, clarifying the cause of the failure as well as find out solutions.

Chairman Phong speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Referring to the action plan to implement the resolution of the city Party Committee’s XI Congress, Mr. Nen emphasized that calling for social contribution in the building and developing Ho Chi Minh City plays a significant role amongst all solutions mentioned in the XI Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Therefore, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee chose this solution as one of the first breakthroughs while implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the XI Congress of the city Party Committee.

Therefore, Mr. Nen proposed preference participants to discuss the action plan, especially going into the groups of solutions to create new, more synchronous and effective changes.

Regarding the socio-economic situation, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee added that in the first quarter of 2021, despite the pandemic’s significant impact, HCMC strived to control the pandemic while pushing up socio-economic development.

However, some industries and sectors had seen lower growth rates than the same period; for instance, export turnover increased only 2.2 percent over the same period last year with 7.5 percent. Travel tourism continued to decline by 59.5 percent over the same period. Noise pollution from karaoke singing seriously affects the living space of people, creating conflicts, causing security disorder. The great complexity of fire and explosion, fire casualties, especially in the dry season have been worrying city dwellers.

On behalf of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Mr. Hoan proposed several major tasks and solutions in the upcoming time, including continuity of solutions for difficulties and calling for investment especially in newly-established Thu Duc City and the city’s key projects.

Simultaneously, the city should focus on resolving the difficulties and problems to help enterprises as well as petitioning the central government to remove difficulties and problems in order to create the best favorable conditions for enterprises’ development.

