The summary meeting at the end of the first day of the 14-day stricter social distance period in HCMC.



Deputy Head Pham Duc Hai mentioned in the meeting the five advantages of this 14-day stricter social distance period, namely more human resources, more medication, more medical equipment, more experience in organizing activities among districts, and higher percentage of people being vaccinated.

HCMC is going to perform quick Covid-19 tests to all citizens, regardless of their categorized zones. This is predicted to result in a rise in the number of new F0 cases.

The Deputy Head reassured these possible patients, saying that they can contact state mobile clinics, the 115 emergency center, or the quick response team of each neighborhood for medical consultation. When there are severe symptoms, 260 assigned vehicles of Phuong Trang Group in 21 districts and Thu Duc City will help transport these infected people to field hospitals.

If they show no or mild Covid-19 symptoms, they are allowed to receive treatment at home. Obviously, with the help of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy, 80 percent of 2,200 Covid-19 patients in District 10 were able to successfully recovered from the disease.

A soldier is delivering medication to an F0 treated at home in Ward 4 of District 5 yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SGGP)



Right now, all drug stores around the city are still open. Therefore, even though residents are now allowed to go out for medicine purchase due to the new rules, they can ask the special task force in their ward or town to shop for them.

Citizens are permitted to visit hospitals via 500 approved Vinasun or Mai Linh taxis for treatment of other diseases besides Covid-19.

The military are checking valid travel permits of traffic users on Dien Bien Phu Street yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SGGP)



On the first day applying the new rules, HCMC witnessed a fall of 85 percent of traffic users on streets.

Answering the reports of many citizens not allowed to pass checkpoints for vaccination yesterday morning, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha from the HCMC Department of Public Security said that in order to pass checkpoints, these people must display a valid vaccination appointment message or document. Many were refused because they traveled to HCMC from other provinces by private vehicle. The regulation clearly states that only businesses are allowed to organize trips for their whole staff to enter HCMC for vaccination.

Deputy Head Hai stated that the Transport Ministry has already sent a document asking provinces, cities to allow passengers with valid airline tickets to other countries to smoothly approach international airports during this stricter social distance time, as long as they can display their passports, airline tickets, a valid negative Covid-19 test result, and a finished health declaration form. These passengers must observe the 5K rules, and travel alone or only with their family.

To Thi Bich Chau, Director of the HCMC Center for Social Security is handing support packages to poor freelancers and workers in District 12.



To Thi Bich Chau, Director of the HCMC Center for Social Security cum Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, informed that since the Center’s establishment, it has been able to logically systematize the distribution of relief items.

The Center has delivered over VND53.2 billion (approx. US$2.33 million) and essential commodities worth more than VND14.5 billion ($636,000) in field hospitals and Covid-19 hospitals in 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

In addition, the Center has sent around VND7.6 billion ($333,000) to major charity kitchens that cook 500-1,000 meals per day so that 50,000 meals a day can be handed to hospitals, quarantine sites, and the vulnerable, the disable.

From August 20-22, the Center held an SOS program to take care of poor people in HCMC having received no help at all from the beginning of this Covid-19 outbreak. Nearly 500 support packages were given to these people.

The military are delivering foodstuff to dwellers of Long Thoi Commune in Nha Be District yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SGGP)



At present, the Center is preparing 2 million social security packages, worth VND300,000 each ($13.2) to the vulnerable in HCMC. To finish the task, the Center needs about VND600 billion ($26 million), mobilized from the Covid-19 prevention and control fund, businesses and benefactors. Particularly, the packages sent to F0 cases will have milk and porridge.

“The negative effects of this pandemic is so severe, so the Center must develop a long-term plan to provide support to the vulnerable in the city until the end of this year. I hope that the community, businesses, and organizations can contribute to this plan.”, said Director Bich Chau.

The military are preparing foodstuff for residents in Ward 3 of District 8 yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SGGP) The military are preparing foodstuff for residents in Ward 4 of District 5 yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SGGP) The military are preparing foodstuff for residents in Ward 13 of District 6 yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue proposed that ambulances traveling in the city stop their sound since it is not necessary on such empty streets in HCMC right now and it might make citizens become more anxious.

By Manh Hoa, Thanh An – Translated by Huong Vuong