HCMC sees successful first day of military-manned travel restrictions

Similarly, the Pham Van Dong - Phan Van Tri intersection saw much less traffic compared to the past few days, and most passers-by were eligible for travel and compliant to the regulations.

The checkpoint on Bach Dang Street, Tan Binh District. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, a fine was given to a violation case at the checkpoint on Bach Dang Street, Tan Binh District this morning.

HCMC authorities decided to ban residents from leaving their homes from August as the city had seen an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.