HCMC sees successful first day of military-manned travel restrictions

Checkpoints across the city are run by a number of forces, including traffic police, militia and self-defense force, and local watchmen on duty.
The checkpoints are organized into small groups to strictly review the documents of people traveling by. Those without a valid travel pass are fined or forced to turn back.
Nearly 20 officers and troopers from various units this morning were deployed at the Pham Van Dong - Road 20 intersection in Thu Duc City, where people were closely observing the social distancing regulations.
As observed by SGGP Newspaper’s reporters, about 15 people on motorbikes passed through this checkpoint within 15 minutes, most of whom were doctors, nurses, public servants and those allowed to go outside according to HCMC’s regulations.
In Thu Duc City, 30 officers from the municipal Military Command in the evening of August 22 were dispatched to Hiep Binh Chanh Ward to help local forces to man the checkpoints, as well as distribute food rations to the residents.
Similarly, the Pham Van Dong - Phan Van Tri intersection saw much less traffic compared to the past few days, and most passers-by were eligible for travel and compliant to the regulations.
Meanwhile, a fine was given to a violation case at the checkpoint on Bach Dang Street, Tan Binh District this morning.
HCMC authorities decided to ban residents from leaving their homes from August as the city had seen an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.