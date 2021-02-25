HCMC sends enlistment invitation to nearly 4,000 young people this year  

Accordingly, around 41.95 percent of the enlistees hold intermediate level, college and university degrees and 2.5 percent of them are party members.The figures were informed at the meeting of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Services Council under the witness of Major General Nguyen Van Nam, Member of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Services Council on February 25.In order to ensure strict implementation of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures, most of enlistees will be taken samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing before the enlistee handover ceremonies on March 3.Major General Nguyen Van Nam praised activities and practical programs of the party committees and authorities at all levels for recruitment such as granting saving books and gifts to recruited soldiers, supporting enlistees' families with difficult circumstances with the total funds of nearly VND6 million (US$260) a person.Amidst the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation, the enlistee reception and handover ceremonies in localities are recommended to take place quickly with athe maximum time of 20 minutes as well as minimize their relatives in seeing off ceremonies, emphasized Mr. Nam.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong