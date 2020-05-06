HCMC sets out plans for economic recovery from COVID-19

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the People´s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong, leaders of the municipal departments , economic experts, representatives of associations of industries and leading businesses in the city.



If Vietnam drastically decides to open its economy, trade and investment linkages with other countries which gradually ease their coronavirus lockdowns, such as Australia, Hong Kong (China) and South Korea starting in May, the country could recover 57 percent of the trading value and 67 percent of the investment value by December in comparison to 2019, he said.

The country is expected to receive 6 million international visitors from now until December, especially tourism markets of China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Thailand that have passed the peak of their epidemics, Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan added.

He has proposed that the health sector must implement infection prevention and control measures to further reduce the risk of importation of COVID-19 to Vietnam, such as noticing all foreign travelers entering the country, charging coronavirus testing fee which should be included in airfare of passengers to Vietnam.

Mr.Nhan has required the People’s Committee of HCMC to carry out the Government’s preferential policies and the city’s support package to help businesses overcome impacts by COVID-19 and employees avoid losing jobs.

In addition, the authorities should offer incentives for local manufacturers and domestic market production, tourist and entertainment activities; promote the consumption of Vietnamese products; and expand the value-added chain in the country.

He urged speeding up the construction of public investment projects, such as the highly interactive innovation district in the eastern part of the city encompassing District 2, District 9, and Thu Duc District, and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan also focused on implementing measures to revive the real estate sector, support innovative startup projects and promote human resources development at home and abroad to build three breakthrough programs on urban renewal management, urban infrastructure development, the development of culture and human resource; and one key program on the development of enterprises, innovative startup and city’s main products. These programs will be set up in the period 2020–2030, vision to 2035.



At the conference Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the meeting. Chairman of the People´s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Association, Chu Tien Dung speaks at the conference. Dr. Tran Du Lich speaks at the event.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh