HCMC sets target of creating 140,000 new jobs in 2021

That was announced at the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan yesterday upon approval of the department’s plan.

In addition to job creation, the Department planned to provide vocational training for 371,000 students as well as offering 300,000 jobs to employees and reduce poverty households by 0.4 percent.



At the meeting, Mr. Hoan requested the Department to support foreign experts who are working for companies in the city by allowing them to enter Vietnam as soon as possible but still follow Covid-19 preventative measures.

Simultaneously, the Department must take heed of training to workers and enhance connection between skilled employees with employers to satisfy enterprises’ demand of high quality workers.

Additionally, the Department must pay attention to job creation for former drug addicts and apply friendly management in drug rehabilitation facilities.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy