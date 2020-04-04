HCMC sets up 62 COVID-19 control stations

The stations will be placed at the city’s gateways, piers, bus and train stations, borders with neighbouring cities and provinces where different types of transport means come in and out the city, such as Long Phuoc toll station, Trung Luong Expressway, Cau Doi Bridge on Tran Van Giau Street, Ba Lang street, Xuyen A road (National highway No.22), Phu Cuong Bridge, Vinh Binh Bridge, Song Than Overpass, National Highways 1K, 1A and 50, Dong Nai Bridge, Mien Tay Bus Station (Western Bus Station) , Mien Dong Bus Station (Eastern Bus Terminal), Tan Son Nhat Airport, Cat Lai Port and others.



The city government has delegated the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, the Health Department, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Transport Department's Inspection Division and the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Management Board to take the responsibility of implementing inspection activities and controlling people and vehicles that enter and go out the city.

The stations will operate twenty-four hours a day.



List of COVID-19 monitoring and control stations :





By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh