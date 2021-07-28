HCMC sets up advisory team on economic recovery, Covid-19 prevention measures

Ph.D Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management under Fulbright University Vietnam

The group has eight members, including its head, Ph.D Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management under Fulbright University Vietnam and deputy head, Ph.D Truong Minh Huy Vu from Information Technology Park (ITP) under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).



The remaining members area Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Tran Hoang Hai, Principal of the HCMC University of Law; Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Hoang Cong Gia Khanh from the University of Economics under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); Ph.D Nguyen Ngoc Nha Nam from the Integrated Telecommunication Technology Company Limited (VNIT) and ITP under VNU-HCM; Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Pham Duy Nghia and Mr. Nguyen Xuan Thanh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management under Fulbright University Vietnam; and Assoc. Prof., Ph.D Do Van Dung from HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

The advisory team will study and propose solutions of economic recovery and pandemic prevention and control to the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

They will be invited to participate in conferences of the municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control, and others on the city’s economic recovery.

They will be provided information on the city’s pandemic situation and coordinate with the HCMC Data Analytics Center to standardize data and complete the data system realated to Covid-19 Prevention and Control activities.

The team have to be responsible for their advices, comply with rules of speech and confidential information.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh