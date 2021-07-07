HCMC sets up more Covid-19 treatment hospitals

HCMC is now the country's current largest hotspot with 710 new cases detected during 24 hours to 6pm on July 6. (Photo: VNA)



The department also plans to turn another resettlement site in Binh Chanh District into a Covid-19 hospital with about 3,000-5,000 beds, raising the total number of beds for Covid-19 patients in the city to 15,000.

The hospitals are converted from two resettlement apartment buildings in District 12 and Thu Duc City.With 2,000 beds, the hospital in district 12 began to admit patients as from July 5 afternoon, while the 3,000-bed hospital in Thu Duc is scheduled to open three days later, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong.As of July 6, HCMC counted 13 Covid-19 treatment hospitals.The city is now the country's current largest hotspot with 710 new cases detected during 24 hours to 6pm on July 6.