HCMC sets up steering board on eastern innovation district development

The steering board comprises 22 members with its head being Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong. The Department of Planning and Architecture is a permanent body of the steering board.



The steering board will directly manage establishment of the master plan for the innovation district development, detailed plans of 1/5000 or 1/2000 scale for subdivisions on focus of development in the innovation district and regulations on plan implementation management and guidance; synthesize some orientations and important norms to take them into the city’s general plan adjustment scheme by 2040 with visions till 2060.

In addition, the board will strengthen investment in technical and social infrastructure for health, education, culture and sport development in the eastern part in line with the general orientation of innovative and highly interactive urban development; build a knowledge economy development strategy and programs to call for investment in urban development and attract talents to come to live and work in the innovation district. It will steer works on administrative reform, state management renewal and build a coordination mechanism among three districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

Aside from that, the board will study experience of big cities in the world to propose policies, mechanisms as well as solutions to develop innovative ecosystem, enhance competitive ability for the area to head towards preparation for establishment of the city’s eastern administrative apparatus.

Moreover, the board will build and develop a centralized database system covering land, traffic field, canals and works in the three districts; speed up IT application to improve resource management ability; study issue of mechanisms, management regulations and suitable action programs to organize implementation of the plans and manage development investment in the area.

