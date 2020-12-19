HCMC, Shanghai seeks stronger cooperation

At the meeting with Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee Yu Shaoliang, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said the virtual meeting showed the two cities’ determination and desire to maintain their friendship and cooperation.

Hai expected that both Vietnam and China, including HCMC and Shanghai, will make the most of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement signed at the 37th ASEAN Summit to further bolster their bilateral relations.

Briefing his counterpart on the outcomes of HCM City’s 11th Party Congress and its development orientations, Hai expressed his hope that the two cities will together organise short-term training courses for their officials and public servants, and strengthen coordination in the areas of mutual interest such as finance, smart city development and innovation.

Yu, for his part, thanked HCMC for its support to Shanghai over the past years. He said he wants the two cities will further reinforce their partnership and nurture the friendship and cooperation between the two nations in the coming time.

He updated Hai on Shanghai’s socio-economic development situation, including the fight against COVID-19, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s successful containment of the pandemic.

Yu proposed the two sides to step up cooperation in traditional fields, including economy, trade, urban management, and culture, and increase exchanges of officials and youths.

Additionally, he urged both sides to develop and effectively implement cooperation programmes in trade, economy, monetary management and experience sharing in Party building, personnel management and anti-corruption.