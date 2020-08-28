HCMC Smart City Operation Center to receive VND34 billion

The project aims at providing technical support and comprehensively evaluating investment effectiveness of the establishment of the HCMC Smart City Operation Center. It will assess aspects of designing, technical solutions, operation procedures, socio-economic impacts, investment plan, and environmental effects.

This project, carried out from now until June 2021 by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, is worth nearly VND34 billion (approx. US$1.47 million) and is sponsored by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) as a grand aid (including nearly $292,000 from Winbourne Consulting).

HCMC Smart City Operation Center is the core of the new smart city. It is the place to collect, manage, store, safeguard, and exploit all daily data of HCMC. Simultaneously, it links its database to others of various industries so that the municipal authorities are able to have sufficient information for effective administration and urban planning preparation.

This Center is compatible with modern technologies and devices, along with the ability to upgrade or expand and connect to other similar operation centers, shared databases. It is an ideal place for managing the city and handling possible issues in different fields.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Vien Hong