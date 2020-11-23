  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC solves slow disbursement for public investment projects

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan asked investors of the public investment projects with slow disbursements in the first ten months of 2020 to urgently review and report to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City over their difficulties, problems and solutions.

Nguyen Huu Canh Street Upgrading Project (Photo: Cao Thang)

Accordingly, the Department of Planning and Investment will be in charge of urgently working with the Municipal People's Committee to issue a decision about adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan for the period of 2016-2020 as well as the public investment plan in 2020.

The Office of the City People's Committee is responsible for reviewing, appraisement and soon submitting to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for promulgation of land price adjustment, compensation, resettlement plans and feed-back collection of people with land withdrawal in HCMC.

As for Nguyen Huu Canh Street Upgrading Project, the HCMC People's Committee assigned the Municipal Management Board on Traffic Work Construction Investment to study and propose working solutions together with technical requirements, which must ensure not to affect the neighboring areas and buildings.

Regarding the water environment improvement project in the basin of Tau Hu-Ben Nghe-Doi-Te canal in the second phase, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the Management Board on Traffic Work Construction Investment of HCMC to form a detailed plan and determine the project completion time.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

