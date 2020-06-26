HCMC speeds up Cat Lai-Tan Cang power transmission line project

The project spreading 12.2- kilometers in length has an investment capital of about VND630 billion (over US$27 million), including 6.4 kilometers of 220kV/110kV mixed overhead lines and 5.7 kilometers of 220kV, 110kV underground cables, starting from Cat Lai 220kV power transformer station passing District 2 through Saigon River to Tan Cang power transformer station.



It is expected that the 30 out of 34 pillars will be built in 2020 for the floating line section of the Cat Lai - Tan Cang power transmission line project.



For the remaining items, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation desired to receive the consent and support between citizens and local authorities in ground handover for completing the project in the second quarter of 2021.



By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong