HCMC speeds up organization of urban administration

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngu yen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong emphasized that the crux of the Decree ND33 and the Resolution NQ131 is creating driving forces for HCMC's development. They also ensure and maintain residents’ rights of representation, democracy and access to information at a higher level than before.



The administrative apparatus in districts and wards have been rearranged and reorganized, making the agencies and units neat and less cumbersome with clear responsibilities, effective and efficient operation as well as helping them take initiative to solve urgent problems, he added.

Regarding Thu Duc City, the city’s leader asked the new city urgently to establish of Department of Science and Technology to enhance the research and development of science and technology.



He noted that the municipal Government will build a special mechanism and policies to encourage cadres, civil servants and officials to develop their potentials and strong points, creative thinking skills and dedicate to their job.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee affirmed that the city will always improve working style at State and local administrative agencies for better citizen services.

Attending at the event was Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Tran Anh Tuan, a member of the Edition Board on the Decree ND33.

He stressed the decree consists of a new and main content that is the unification of assignment of the regime and civil servant between the People’s Committees of districts, wards and the municipal People’s Committee. Officials of People’s Committees of wards have been managed by the People’s Committees of districts and the city within a city. Decree also ensures citizens' democratic rights and transparency in all activities and operations of the People’s Committees of wards and districts.





By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh