HCMC speeds up vaccination campaigns to soon achieve community immunity

A woman at a Covid-19 vaccination point (Illustrative photo: SGGP)



The city sets to complete the vaccination process with more than three million doses to ensure over 70 percent of t he population aged over 18 year s receiving the first shot and 15 percent of city residents getting their second dose from August 15 to August 31.

In the first half of September, HCMC will continue to organize the vaccination against coronavirus for the rest people and 400,000 people being subjected to the second doses of vaccination as scheduled.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong