HCMC spends state budget on key transport projects

Specifically, the city proposed 12 projects totaling at VND45,161 billion which will use the central budget. Of the 12 projects, four of them need VND5,536 billion taken from the Official Development Assistance (ODA) source managed by the local administration.



The four projects are water improvement project in Tau Hu – Ben Nghe canal, Doi canal, and Te canal ( the second phase); technical support project for the green transport development project SECO; the sustainable urban project for the second metro line and Ben Thanh- Tham Luong metro line, a part of the second metro line.

Eight remaining projects totaling VND39,625 billion taken from the central state budget managed by the Ministry of Transport. These projects, managed by the Ministry of Transport, comprise the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway, the Ring Belt No.3 and 4; two intersections in the path Tan Tao – Cho Dem; dredging project on Soai Rap ( the third phase) and the traffic development project in the Mekong Delta.

The city planned index of transport development projects which will use the state budget and in the format of public–private partnership to connect localities. Nine projects in the index need VNDVND38 trillion including the four-lane HCMC- Moc Bai expressway with the length of 53.5 kilometer and a 6-lane road connecting HCMC and the Mekong Delta Province of Long An with the length of 6.8 kilometer.

Additionally, the city wanted money for the project connecting the path leading to Phu Huu Bridge to Pham Van Dong; the path connecting intersection An Lap in the National Highway No.1 to Nguyen Van Linh Street, the project to expand the National Highway No.1 from intersection Tan Kien to border line between Binh Chanh and Long An Province; the project to expand the National Highway No.22 ( the section from intersection An Suong to Nguyen Van Bua, the project to improve the National Highway No.55 and the project to improve and expand the National Highway No.13 ( the section from the crossroad BInh Phuoc to Binh Trieu Bridge.

At a recent meeting to remove difficulties and ensure social security and people’s lives amid the impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered to focus on accelerating the disbursement of state investment in addition to attracting foreign investment on transport projects.

In the light of the PM’s instructions, People’s Committee in Ho Chi Minh City assigned the city Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority to work with the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit to finish paperwork for proposal of using state budget on projects

Moreover, the city Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority was assigned to complete feasibility studies for highway investment projects such as HCMC - Moc Bai ( in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh). The Department of Transport was asked to liaise with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defense on consideration of the path connecting Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa, intersection An Phu project ( the first phase) and the Ring Belt No.3.

The city Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority said that it has submitted to the city People’s Council the decision of the National Highway No.13 expansion ( the section from Binh Trieu Bridge to flyover Binh Phuoc). The National Highway No.13 connects the southern metropolis with the Southern Province of Binh Duong and the central highland region; however, traffic congestion usually takes place in the highway affecting people’s lives. For years, locals along the highway have expected that the highway expansion project would be soon carried out.

In the next time, HCMC will promote projects using state budget especially projects connecting localities with localities; for instance, the National Highway No.50 (in Binh Chanh District).

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong