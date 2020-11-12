The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee this morning organized a meeting to review the project to support and develop private day-care centers where keep children of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones in the 2015-2020 period ( or the project 404).



According to the city Department of Education and Training, a total of VND14 billion has been spent on the project; of which, VND9 billion is taken from the city state budget, VND3.2 billion from trade union’s budget and the remaining from other sources.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Head of the Division of Preschool Education under the Department of Education and Training said that the number of preschoolers increases by nearly 10,000 annually; therefore, to ensure enough schools for all children is a big pressure resulting in large classes in some districts.

The city education sector has taken heed of private schools to reduce pressure on public facilities.

By the end of the academic year 2019-2020, the city has set up 1,739 private nursery schools mostly located in districts 9, 12, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Go Vap, Tan Phu, Thu Duc, outlying districts Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon.

The project management board directed 10 districts where industrial parks and export processing zones are located to recheck facilities as well as survey camera installation in these schools.

At the meeting, Chairwoman of the education sector’s Trade Unions Nguyen Thi Gai said during the 2019-2025 period, the sector will encourage parents to send their children to preschools in 2025 and 95 percent and 60 percent of children aged 3-5 can be sent to public schools and private schools respectively.

With regard to taking care of children, the city strives to provide morning and after classes to keep all children by 2025 as well as tackle malnourished children and overweight and obese children.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman Duong Anh Duc said that the project has mobilized various social contributions . He added before, there were many cases of children maltreatment in private schools; however, the number of such cases has dramatically reduced.

Accordingly, Deputy Chairman Duc directed district-level administrations should increase supervision especially with application of technology and provide training to teachers.

On behalf of the project management board, he stressed that the city will finish the goals ensuring that the southern metropolis will exceed the target by 2025.

At the meeting, 23 teams and 8 individuals that have greatly contributed to the project implementation were given certificates of merit.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong