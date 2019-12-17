HCMC steps up cooperation with Russia’s localities

According to the Russian General Consul, 2019 and 2020 are two significant years of Russia-Vietnam relations in order to continue development of bilateral relations between the two states’ leaders and people.The two countries have great potential for industrial production, infrastructure, transportation, electricity, oil and gas, assembly and high technology development, specially the oil and gas sector is a major factor to underpin the economic cooperation relationship of the two countries.Russia is also interested in expanding food product exports of wheat and meat, IT products, medical drugs, inorganic and organic fertilizers, military technical cooperation, defense and security coordination including cyberspace, cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture.Talking with a reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) newspaper on priority measures for strengthening the Vietnam- Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, Mr. Aleksei Popov said that the list of priority fields for development has been noted on discussion book of the Russia - Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee as well as specific measures have been proposed annually.Currently, HCMC is the locality having the most economic cooperation activities with Russia's regions. The city has a total of 30 investment projects in Russia. HCMC puts into operation of the Russia’s export center in April 2018.The two sides are studying to build a multi-function center including tourism and commerce of Ho Chi Minh City in Saint Petersburg.Regarding trade, economic and investment relations, Vietnam’s export-import turnover to Russia reached only US$ 3.6 billion, and the export turnover from Russia to Vietnam was US$ 828 million in the past 9 months of the year.

BY THANH HANG- Translated by Huyen Huong