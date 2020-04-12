HCMC steps up workers testing

As of April 11 afternoon, workers were sampled for Covid-19 at their dormitories of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, District 7 after their working shifts. Accordingly, district medical centers and the district infirmary took samples to transfer to the city Disease Control Center for testing.

Deputy Director of the Preventive Medicine Center in District 7 Mai Ngoc Tien said that out of 1600 workers, 600 have been sampled for testing adding that sampling will be finished in three days, from Friday to Sunday.

“Although I have no specific symptoms to suffer from Covid-19, I still came to the venue for sampling which helped me feel more secure amid the complex development of the deadly disease”, said Dang Hoang Kinh, a worker in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone.

Another worker, Ta Ngoc Anh, also revealed that sampling makes them feel at ease as they know that they are not infected with the virus. Thanks to this process, people can be well aware of safety measures to fight against the virus such as staying at home as much as possible, wearing masks when going out, keeping at least 2-meter distance from others, paying much attention to hygiene while eating or drinking by washing hands carefully with soaps, and such.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Uyen Phuong