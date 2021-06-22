  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC stops receiving documents of new car, motorcycle registration

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Municipal Public Security Department stopped receiving documents of the new car, motorcycle registration in the city amid the recent Covid-19 surge. 
To strictly implement Directive No. 10/CT-UBND of the Chairman of Municipal People’s Committee on tightening and strengthening measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic in the area, the PC08 temporally adjusted the schedule of citizen reception, starting from June 22.

HCMC stops receiving documents of new car, motorcycle registration ảnh 1 PC08 stops receiving documents of new car, motorcycle registration due to Covid-19
Besides, PC08 also made a decision on suspension of receiving licensing procedures for legal car honk and priority signal for all vehicles.
The agency only accepted and returned the completed registration procedures before June 21.

Regarding works of handling administrative violations and traffic accidents, the agency limited a violator to perform the related procedures inside its office once. 

By An Phuoc – Translated by Huyen Huong

