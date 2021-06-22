HCMC stops receiving documents of new car, motorcycle registration

PC08 stops receiving documents of new car, motorcycle registration due to Covid-19



Besides, PC08 also made a decision on suspension of receiving licensing procedures for legal car honk and priority signal for all vehicles.

To strictly implement Directive No. 10/CT-UBND of the Chairman of Municipal People’s Committee on tightening and strengthening measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic in the area, the PC08 temporally adjusted the schedule of citizen reception, starting from June 22.The agency only accepted and returned the completed registration procedures before June 21.Regarding works of handling administrative violations and traffic accidents, the agency limited a violator to perform the related procedures inside its office once.

By An Phuoc – Translated by Huyen Huong