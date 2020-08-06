HCMC strengthens infection prevention and control at piers

The inspection team in these days has continuously checked the implementation and dissemintation for disease prevention in the wharfs, including Doi Lau, Can Gio, Tac Suat in Can Gio District, HCMC; and Can Giuoc located on the border of HCMC and Long An Province.



Deputy Head of the the transportation inspection team No.2 under the municipal Department of Transport, Nguyen Truong Giang, has asked owners of waterway transport facilities have to provide hand sanitizing liquid to passengers while crew members and travelers must wear face masks and are also required to have their body temperature checked .





By Dinh Du, Binh An – Translated by Kim Khanh