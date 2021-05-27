HCMC strengthens measures against natural disasters

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



To avoid the incident of falling trees, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan required the Department of Construction to prune trees with a high risk of falling, ensure absolute safety for residents especially in residential places, schools, hospitals, etc.

According to the Municipal Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Research and Rescue, in 2020, there were nine cyclones and thundery showers, four high tides and three landslides along riversides and canals causing two deaths and damaging 17 houses, 18 rental houses, one school, one motorbike, 319 trees and about 2,400 square meters of land.This year, it is forecasted that the weather condition would continue to be complicated.Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan suggested relevant units summarize, evaluate and learn from the experience of the natural disasters prevention and research and rescue in 2020, continue to implement plans for 2021 and build the plan from 2021 to 2025, vision to 2030.To more effectively carry out the disaster prevention and search and rescue works, Mr. Vo Van Hoan assigned the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to continue working closely with Dau Tieng-Phuoc Hoa Irrigation Exploitation Company in terms of operating and regulating reservoirs' flood volume and discharging reasonably, ensuring construction safety, proactively reducing floodwater volume for downstream areas and supplying water to the reservoirs during dry season following regulations.Additionally, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will coordinate with the Southern Regional Meteorology and Hydrometeorology Station to strengthen forecasting information on weather and natural disasters to help the authorities at all levels and people proactively deal with the bad weather condition.At the same time, the Department of Construction needed to instruct the investors of works to ensure safety measures during constructing, installing and using scaffolding and cranes at the construction site; to reinforce old apartments, public works and tower-shaped works.Localities had to regularly check billboards, posters and advertisement signs meeting technical requirements.The Department of Public Security had to strengthen patrols and inspections, and resolutely handle the illegal exploitation and transportation of sand and gravel to prevent landslides along riverbanks and canals.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Huyen Huong