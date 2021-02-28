HCMC strengthens measures to tackle noise violations by karaoke at home

Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee had directed to handle noise violations in many documents, but through the press reports, the efficiency was not high.



The Chairman of HCMC People's Committee directed that in the long term, the Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment would take the responsibility and coordinate with the Director of the HCMC Police Department, the directors of the departments of Culture and Sports, Industry and Trade, and Justice to urgently research and advise the Chairman of the City People's Committee to both propose and actively implement synchronous groups of solutions.



They include a group of solutions for building and completing law, a group of solutions to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement, and a group of solutions for legal propaganda, popularization, education, and mass mobilization, which must be submitted to the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC before March 31. Vice-Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan was assigned to direct and guide the leaders of the above departments to effectively implement this task.



As for imminent measures, heads of units effectively carry out the directions of the People's Committee of HCMC, synchronously implement many measures to prevent noise violations.



Chairman of the municipal People's Committee entrusted the Director of HCMC Police Department to continue to thoroughly grasp and direct the Police Department of Thu Duc City and districts, assigning responsibility to the police chiefs of communes, wards, and towns to directly direct the prevention, timely detect, prevent, and effectively handle noise violations at their management areas. At the same time, they will be responsible for conflicts and related disputes that negatively affect security without timely detection, prevention, and handling. Besides, they must regularly inspect, supervise, and make an annual report on this work.



Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and Chairman of the People's Committee of districts are assigned to continue to thoroughly grasp and instruct the People's Committees of communes, wards, and towns to continue promoting propaganda and popularization of legal provisions on noise to each resident and community. Moreover, they need to increase patrol and inspection at areas that are frequently reported for noise to timely handle when situations arise, continue to thoroughly grasp and assign responsibilities to the heads of the grassroots level, who are the Chairman of the People's Committee and the Chief of Public Security of communes, wards, and towns, directly instruct this content.



Earlier, at a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Committee of wards, communes, and towns on February 26, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong of the HCMC People’s Committee said that he had received much feedback related to the noise created by singing karaoke at home. “After a tiring day at work, the fact that people are tortured by noise from karaoke, instead of resting when going home is unacceptable. Leaders of communes, wards, and towns also need to contribute their part in upholding the living environment for citizens in their areas, and they must feel frustrated with such things,” said Mr. Phong.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Bao Nghi