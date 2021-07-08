HCMC strives for reduction of groundwater exploitation by 100,000 cu.m per day

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



In the coming time, the city is going to focus on applying information technology to handle the administrative procedures related to water, mineral, sea and islands resources.





Particularly, the city will strictly manage the water sources and minerals, limit the groundwater exploitation but ensure the water serving for production and residents’ daily lives.The department is also strengthening the prevention of illegal mineral exploitation in all districts of the city, discharged pollutants into water, illegal water and mineral exploitation.On the other hand, Ho Chi Minh City will strive for the reduction of groundwater exploitation by 100,000 cubic meters a day by the end of 2025, making a map of zoning areas where groundwater exploitation is restricted in the locality, summarizing the current situation of saltwater resources and issuing forecast and the evolution of saline intrusion in the city by 2030.

By Binh An – Translated by Huyen Huong