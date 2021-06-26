HCMC strives to have sufficient Covid-19 vaccines for citizens





The injection campaign started on June 19, and by the end of June 24, 438,502 people were allowed to be vaccinated. After screening examination, 404,700 people have been vaccinated, and 40,412 people have been postponed vaccination due to various reasons, such as high blood pressure and fear or other cases of postponement decided by doctors. Cases of postponed vaccination will be rescreened and vaccinated. In the near future, the city will continue to be allocated more vaccines by the Ministry of Health and actively seek vaccine sources so that there will be 15 million doses available by the end of the year. The city will ensure sufficient vaccines for citizens.By the end of June 24, HCMC had reached more than half of the number of vaccines that need to be injected in the 4th time. Among the injected cases, 1,109 cases had post-injection reactions. Of which, there were 73 cases of anaphylactic shock, including 20 people with grade 1, 26 people with grade 2, 15 people with grade 3, and two people with grade 4 who had had cardiac arrest, requiring intensive resuscitation. All cases had been handled well."On June 25 and 26, the city will increase its maximum vaccination capacity to complete the injection of more than 800,000 doses of the allocated vaccines and vaccinate the remaining cases on June 27," Prof.-Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh affirmed.On the afternoon of June 25, Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that it had just recorded 59 suspected Covid-19 cases in District 4 in the blockade areas at Alley 76 in Ton That Thuyet Street and Alley 830 in Doan Van Bo Street. These 59 suspected cases are related to the chain of infection at the De Tham waste buy-back center in District 1. On June 25, authorities took samples for an expanded community screening for about 3,000 people living in surrounding wards near this alley.On the afternoon of June 25, Mr. Tran Phi Long, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 11, said that after the municipal People's Committee assigned the district to organize the coordination of Covid-19 vaccination at Phu Tho Gymnasium, the situation of people gathering as crowded as on June 24 no longer happened.Accordingly, on June 25, at the Covid-19 vaccination point at Phu Tho Gymnasium, the district's authorities controlled the number of people to be vaccinated and allocated by the hour, not letting people wait in the yard. In case people come in large numbers, they will close the door and not let them in. According to Mr. Tran Phi Long, the district has the right to assess the situation proactively. If the number of people is large, it will actively stop them. Therefore, on June 25, the situation at the vaccination point of Phu Tho Gymnasium was controlled stably, safety was ensured, and no congestion occurred.

By Thanh Son, Dinh Ly – Translated by Thuy Doan