HCMC suggests ban on contractor appointment to unable enterprises

The committee also proposed the ministry to have a supplementary list of projects, expected to be inspected in the next phase, to the information system for investors to report on relevant contents and data.

According to the proposal, the ministry should stipulate norms on supervision fee and investment estimation fee or guide determination of these fees, build a draft law on investment under Public Private Partnership (PPP) form in which the city budget will not be used for covering loss making projects.

To projects which investment policies were approved before the Investment Law 2014 took effect in 2014, HCMC proposed to add some more regulations permitting investors to continue working on compensation and site clearance basing on their negotiation with individuals and organizations using land. This aims to create a foundation for investment policy approval.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Ngoc Thanh