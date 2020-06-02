HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

The municipal Department of Health said some enterprises have sent documents about facilitation for foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city for work.



The Department proposed the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Foreign Affairs and related state competent agencies to consider the entry of foreign experts, investors, high-level managers and highly-skilled laborers listed by enterprises for consultation to the People’s Committee.

The Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Public Security will endorse the list of foreign experts, investors, high-level managers and highly-skilled laborers submitted by the city People’s Committee.

Regarding isolation ward, foreign experts who gain entry into the city for working will be isolated in paid resorts, hotels or free-of-charge centralized quarantine wards.

The city Center of International Health Quarantine was assigned to work with the Center for Disease Control to transport foreign experts, investors, high-level managers and highly-skilled laborers from the airport to resorts, hotels or centralized quarantine wards.

In addition, the Center for Disease Control will take samples for test according to regulations. After 14 – day quarantine, these special people will be isolated additional 14 days at workplace and accommodation to curb community transmission.

After 14 days, if experts test negative for SARS-CoV-2 , they will be allowed to work normally.

