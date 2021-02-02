HCMC supports over 3,800 poor students, workers return home to enjoy Tet

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Vietnam Student Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the Student Support Center of Ho Chi Minh City held the program.



Due to the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic, in order to ensure safety for the participants, the Municipal Student Support Center prepared for anti-pandemic measures including measuring temperature, equipping facemasks and hand sanitizers, arranging medical forces at the seeing-off ceremony.



Launching since 2020, the program has helped more than 55,925 students and labors with difficult circumstances return home to enjoy Tet holiday.

There are some photos at the seeing-off ceremony:

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents bus tickets to students

