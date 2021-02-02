  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC supports over 3,800 poor students, workers return home to enjoy Tet

SGGP
More than 3,800 students and employees with difficult circumstances were presented 3,825 bus tickets and 3,500 discounted tickets of up to 50 percent for returning home to enjoy Tet holiday with their families via a program themed “A spring bus” taking place at the Youth Cultural House yesterday. 

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Vietnam Student Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the Student Support Center of Ho Chi Minh City held the program. 

Due to the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic, in order to ensure safety for the participants, the Municipal Student Support Center prepared for anti-pandemic measures including measuring temperature, equipping facemasks and hand sanitizers, arranging medical forces at the seeing-off ceremony. 

Launching since 2020, the program has helped more than 55,925 students and labors with difficult circumstances return home to enjoy Tet holiday. 
There are some photos at the seeing-off ceremony:
HCMC supports over 3,800 poor students, workers return home to enjoy Tet ảnh 1
HCMC supports over 3,800 poor students, workers return home to enjoy Tet ảnh 2 Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents bus tickets to students 
HCMC supports over 3,800 poor students, workers return home to enjoy Tet ảnh 3


By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong



