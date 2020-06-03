HCMC supports unemployed citizens to promptly find new jobs

Recently, the Federation of Labor in Go Vap District of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has collaborated with the Division of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to provide help for over 2,200 employees of Hue Phong Leather Shoes Co. Ltd. who were laid off as a result of a financial crisis here.

Job openings in other enterprises for similar positions were timely introduced to these workers in hope of stabilizing their regular income and living standards, successfully erasing their worry, commented Director of HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan.

Meanwhile, to further help these unlucky people, Chairwoman of Go Vap District Federation of Labor Nguyen Thi Bach Yen shared that her organization is trying its best to continue seeking more appropriate positions for those still unemployed. Regarding the ones unable to enjoy unemployment insurance benefits because of a lack of sufficient working time, the organization delivered a financial aid of VND500,000 (approx. US$21.5) each. As to pregnant women or females with small child losing their job, an aid of VND1.2 million ($51.7) was presented to each case.

Similar actions were performed to residents in HCMC who have lost their job during this sensitive time. Many of them have received a financial help of VND1.2 million ($51.7) per person. Pregnant women and females with small child attract more attention and care.

According to Vice Chairman of HCMC Federation of Labor Ho Xuan Lam, the complicated Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected manufacturing activities of many companies in the city, and the regular income of a large number of laborers here.

Therefore, since the beginning of March 2020, his organization has prepared a plan to cooperate with the local authorities to support the unfortunate via job recommendations as well as businesses in need via financial aid, he added.

“HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has already reopened direct and online job transaction floors so that employers can reach potential workers more conveniently and effectively, avoiding job interruption”, said Director Le Minh Tan.

He also requested that companies in HCMC actively contact their employees to negotiate salary for this sensitive time. This amount must not be lower than the minimum salary of the area, introduced by the Government (at around VND4.42 million or $190.5 per month).

Any businesses having difficulties in finding suitable material sources and target markets can temporarily assign their laborers to other positions. In case of businesses shrinking their size with lay-offs, they need to try to rearrange employees suitably.

By Thai Phuong, Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Tam