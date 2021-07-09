HCMC suspends all passenger transport vehicles from July 9

Waterway transport routes are also required to suspend, excluding ferries on Can Gio- Can Giuoc, Can Thanh-Thanh An and Thanh An- Thieng Lieng, Binh Khanh-Cat Lai routes.

Amid the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport issued an urgent notice about transportation activities for roads and waterways last night to ensure safety in the fight against the Covid-19 in the city following the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/ CT-TTG.Particularly, the city suspended all passenger transport services in the city such as bus, taxi, business cars, passenger transit and transport vehicles on fixed inter-provincial routes from or to Ho Chi Minh City from July 9.The ferries are requested to carry a maximum 50 percent of capacity and all passengers must keep a distance at least two meters from others and wear face masks during their trip.Means of transport must be sprayed disinfectant daily before picking up and after dropping off passengers.Regarding domestic boats and foreign ships, all captains and crew members are not allowed to disembark unless neccessary.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong