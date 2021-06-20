HCMC suspends street markets, public passenger transport service

The statement was made at the online conference, held by the city’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and chaired by Deputy Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc who has been appointed as the leader in the combat against Covid-19 in the city, in the late evening of June 19.



Accordingly, besides previous decisions on ordering the closure of non-essential businesses and all non-essential activities, the municipal authorities decided to close all types of public road and waterway transport services, imposed safe social distancing measures at traditional markets.

Social gatherings of more than three people at public areas, excluding workplaces, schools and hospitals will be illegal while people have to keep at a safe distance of 1.5m .

Residents have been required to stay at home and limit non-essential travel, except for essential needs of food, medical coverage, workers at businesses manufacturing goods necessary, and other urgent and essential purposes.

Businesses manufacturing of goods necessary have been allowed to continue to operate in ensuring they follow control and prevention measures, such as asking employees to keep a distance of at least 1.5m and wear masks, cleaning and disinfecting in the workplaces regularly, signing an agreement on complying with Covid-19 rules with the local People’s Committees, enterprises’ owners taking responsibility for implementation of control and prevention measures and guaranteeing health and safety for employees at the companies.

State offices have to ensure the social distancing guidance while Foreign Invested Enterprises must carry out the maximum limit of direct contact, move work online and implement strictly the health ministry's 5K messages of face mask, disinfection, distance, no gathering, and health declaration.

The municipal government also set a restriction on non-essential meetings, except for very important meetings that have to be allowed by the local authorities and observe strictly safety guidelines.

HCMC’s government has imposed specific prevention and protection measures at some blocked sites, including the quarters of 2,3,4 in Binh Tan District’s An Lac Ward, the hamlets of 2,3, a part of Thoi Tay 1 in Hoc Mon District’s Tan Hiep Commune in two weeks, starting at 0:00 am on June 20.

Strict rules will be implemented at the high-risk areas for spreading the coronavirus.

The city has prepared treatment plans for the worst-case scenario in which 5,000 Covid-19 patients would be recorded, stressed Deputy Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc at the conference.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh