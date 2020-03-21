HCMC suspends work permit issuance for foreigners from Covid-19 epidemical areas





The case of work permits re-issuance must meet new regulations.According to Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan, the agency temporarily stopped receiving applications for granting new labor permits for foreign workers from the Covid-19- hit countries and territories.With the applications for re-granting labor permit and certifications of foreign workers not subject to work permit must meet the following condition, in which they do not exit Vietnam during the outbreak period of the Covid-19 from February 1 to the submission date and health certificate of foreign workers must issued from February 11 to the time of submission.The city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs also suggested the Department of Foreign Affairs to notify the above notices to consular agencies, economic, trade and culture offices of International Institutions in Ho Chi Minh City to grasp the information, foreign enterprises and workers.

By Duong Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong