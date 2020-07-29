HCMC takes action to build eastern innovation district





The plan aimed at building and developing the innovation district to the East Ho Chi Minh City including District 2, District 9 and Thu Duc District into the leading point of economy in the city in fields of knowledge-based activities such as training, research and high-tech production.The plan outlines the responsibilities of each relevant unit, of which the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has been assigned to complete the project planning in December 2021.Introduction of planning ideas, publishing photo books, maps, images and potential projects of the innovation district are about to start in the coming time.In addition, relevant agencies are setting up a website, social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and mobile applications to introduce information about this innovation district as well as to receive advices from experts, investors and the community.In September, programs to listen to business opinions and promote international cooperation on construction of the innovation district would be held with the priority of administrative reform and fields of land, planning and construction, etc.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong