HCMC takes heed of coronavirus prevention dissemination

On the same day, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Health once again convened a meeting on preventive measures. Tourism Department Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu reminded travel agents not to take travelers to coronavirus-hit areas as well as receive those from affected areas to HCMC.

The Department is considering to set up a facility near Tan Son Nhat Airport to temporarily quarantine ill travelers. Head of the Department of Health’s Pharmaceutical Ward Do Van Dung said the department has set up 26 teams which will quickly respond to the disease outbreaks in the community.

The health sector will also prepare enough medicine and medical equipment to fight the disease.

Ms. Pham Thi Thuy Hang from the People’s Committee in District 3 yesterday also said the district has established an isolation house in Tran Quang Dieu Street according to requirements by the city authorities that each district must have its own place to quarantine suspect people.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong