HCMC takes heed of making laborers’ lives better

The party committees and district authorities have convened a meeting to review what they had done to care for laborers’ lives in four years.

According to representatives from the party committees in industrial and export processing zones, they have worked well with district administration in making of workers’ lives better as well as ensuring social order in the districts.



The highlights of activities to take care of laborers are gifting poor laborers in Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year), ill laborers and providing free-of-charge bus tickets to help workers to return their hometown, organizing gatherings for needy workers who don’t return their hometown.

Noticeably, during the coronavirus pandemic, administrations in districts Thu Duc, Tan Binh and Tan Phu have persuaded 15,000 landladies not to hike rent and water, electricity payments to help workers.

Furthermore, the trade unions in industrial parks have organized stores to sell subsidized commodities under the support of the Capital Aid Fund for Employment of the Poor.

Last but not least, local administrators encouraged preschools to keep children of workers on Saturday, Sunday and in the night; therefore, workers work enthusiastically .

By Hong Hai - Translated by Dan Thuy