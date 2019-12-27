HCMC takes heeds of child care, education

Though taking care of children in the city has achieved much progress for years, there have been child sexual abuse and sexual assaults which authorities faced several obstacles while handling the case triggering public outcry.



To develop achievements and protect children more, local administration, fatherland fronts and all social-political organizations were asked to strictly follow the Politburo’s instruction 20 and the HCMC Standing Board of Party Committee’s instruction 06 on enhancing Party leadership on child taking care, education and protection as well as developing the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers' Organization.

Moreover, these bodies must bring a change in awareness of the entire machinery of state and all walk of life.

Taking care and protecting children should be included as every localities’ annual plans of socioeconomic development.

Party-level organizations and governments must consider child taking care and protection is a significant political mission by creating favorable living condition for all children in addition to praising good deeds and good people as well as criticizing bad acts on children.

Furthermore, local administrations and all related agencies should well implement policies related to child welfare especially children from low-income families, children of families prioritize under social welfare policies and orphans.

The Standing Board of Party Committee also asked competent agencies to have solution to take care and protect children.

By MAI HOA - Translated by DAN THUY