HCMC takes proactive measures to prevent third wave Covid-19 pandemics

As per the urgent dispatch signed by Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem yesterday, leaders of all sectors, agencies and chairman of people’s committees in districts must not be negligent in fighting the coronavirus pandemics.



Preventative measures must be taken with the focus on residential blocks, crowded areas, schools, industrial parks, supermarkets, and quarantine venues. All sectors must make a determined effort to curb the new wave of Covid-19.

The municipal People’s Committee assigned the health sector to prepare facilities, human resources and hypothetical situations as well as organize regular Covid-19 drills and training. Moreover, the sector must ensure no spread of Covid-19 in medical facilities citywide.

The health sector was asked to disseminate preventative solutions as per the Ministry of Health’s instructions in the new situation.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan