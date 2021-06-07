A Covid-19 monitoring and control station in Go Vap District

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong required all departments, units, organizations, districts and Thu Duc City across the city to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s Telegram No. 789/CD-TTg on the application of Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures and economic development, especially taking advantage of 15-day social distancing in the entire city to limit the spread of virus.





Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) Speaking at the online conference held by the city’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on June 7, he stressed that HCMC is currently the fourth worst-affected locality in the country. Despite the decline in new Covid-19 cases in recent days, the entire city has to stay alert and not to ignore Covid-19 safety precautions.

Chairman Phong delegated competent departments must exchange with neighboring localities to come to an agrrement on the application of measures of passenger and goods transportation under strict safety guidelines, not creating effects on production and trade of businesses.

Arrivals coming from Covid-hit areas have to be quarantined while particpants involved in transporation of goods, materials and protective equipment and workers in industrial parks have to submit medical declaration.

Besides, control and prevention measures, Covid-19 rules must be strictly implemented at State offices, workplaces, hospitals, enterprises, manufacturers while social distancing measures have been continued to be absolutedly imposed in shopping malls and markets.

The People’s Committess of districts and Thu Duc City must strengthen inspection the epidemic prevention and control works at quarantine facilities and call for contribution to the national Covid-19 vaccine fund.

The health sector must try to reduce the time to get samples for Covid -19 testing and deliver result to 8 hours and quickly implement mass testings for coronavirus in export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones.

The city government has aslo asked pharmacies citywide to report people buying medicines for cold, cough and fever to local heath units.

The management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks must submit plans on ensuring safety during industrial production amid the pandemic.

The municipal Committee for Religious Affairs must always remind religious dignitaries and followers to organize virtual sermons and promptly report risks of disease transmission to local authorities and health units.

The Department of Industry and Trade must ensure the production, distribution and trade, as well as consumption between the city and other localities, and make preparation of goods for citizens in the next six months.



