HCMC targets to delete flooded roads by 2021

The recent rainy spells caused flooding over 22 roads of District 12, Thu Duc, Binh Thanh District with 0.1 to 0.3-meter floodwater level.



Time of water drainage over the roads following the rains was between 10 and 40 minutes.



This year, there are less 126 flooded roads in the city and time of water drainage is shorter than 2008.

Nguyen Van Qua and Nguyen Huu Canh Street were flooded in the depth of 0.15 meter and 0.3 meter during the rainy time and the water receded sooner 15 minutes.



In the recent time, the inner city completed anti-flood investment projects.



Notably, the city uses a pumping system with its capacity from 27,000 to 96,000 meters cubic per hour to increase drainage capacity. Additionally, the city is implementing the repair and anti-flooded project of Nguyen Huu Canh Street.



The city has been implementing many flood control projects at flooded streets.



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Management Center, the city set a target of strictly solving flooding situation in the city center and part of five suburb areas in the North, West, South, part of Northeast and Southeast over an area of 550 square meters with around 6.5 million residents.



Regarding the solutions of reducing flooding, Mr. Vu Van Diep affirmed that the city would invest in dredging large drainage axes to enhance drainage capacity of the city center heading to the South, urban regeneration, dredging projects, improving the environment, infrastructure constructions along Xuyen Tam Canal travelling from Nhieu Loc Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River in Binh Thanh and Go Vap District.



Besides, the city adopted projects of building a drainage system in the western part of Saigon River Basin and Tham Luong - Ben Cat River Basin and improving the water environment in the basin of Phase 3 Tau Hu - Ben Nghe - Doi – Te, etc.



The construction of the dyke system and tidal sluices over Kenh, Rach Tra, Vam Thuat and Nuoc Len canals is expected to begin in 20121 and put into operation in 2025.



In order to implement the 2016-2020 anti-flood program and subsequent period of 2021-2025, anti-flood and wastewater treatment project for the period of 2020-2030, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the Department of Construction to issue mechanisms of calling for investment in the implementation of the anti-flood project.



By Luong Thien , Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong