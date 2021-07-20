  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC temporarily shuts down toll stations amid coronavirus outbreak

The HCMC Government has ordered the temporary operation halt of toll stations citywide, starting at 12 p.m on July 20 in response to Covid-19 prevention and control activities, said Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh on the day.
HCMC temporarily shuts down toll stations amid coronavirus outbreak ảnh 1 The Hanoi National Highway toll station has suspended operation  (Photo: SGGP)
The BOT (build-operate-transfer) toll stations including An Suong-An Lac, Phu My, ones on the Hanoi National Highway and Nguyen Van Linh Street would be temporarily shut down from now until the social distancing measures are lifted.
The HCMC People’s Committee has proposed investors and businesses of the toll stations to provide temporary financial assistance to workers unemployed; and asked credit organizations to cut interest rates to support these businesses amidst Covid-19 outbreak.
The Department of Transport must work with investors and enterprises associated with the toll collection at stations to record the temporary operation halt in accordance with the regulations.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

