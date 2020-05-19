Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong are interested in made-in-Vietnam accessories for flycam camera which are displayed in the exhibition themed “Industries of the city – roles and development potential”.

Thousands of containers gathering at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone.

HCMC launches open-top sightseeing bus service for tourists.

The Ho Chi Minh City's Intelligent Traffic Control Center (ITS)

Start-up space for students in HCMC Youth Cultural House

The city’s metro system is expected to reduce traffic jam.

Experts expects the Vietnam’s southern hub to continue to attract foreign investors and maintain the growth rate. With the support of the Government, the city will solve the lack of infrastructure and promote its sustainability.