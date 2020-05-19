  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC- The dynamic economic city: JLL report

According to the latest report by real estate consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), HCMC ranked third in the top 20 most dynamic cities, contributing to the bringing the city into international integration process and towards the export-oriented economy.

Experts expects the Vietnam’s southern hub to continue to attract foreign investors and maintain the growth rate. With the support of the Government, the city will solve the lack of infrastructure and promote its sustainability.

HCMC- The dynamic economic city ảnh 1 Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong are interested in made-in-Vietnam accessories for flycam camera which are displayed in the exhibition themed “Industries of the city – roles and development potential”.
HCMC- The dynamic economic city ảnh 2 Thousands of containers gathering at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone.
HCMC- The dynamic economic city ảnh 3 HCMC launches open-top sightseeing bus service for tourists.
HCMC- The dynamic economic city ảnh 4 The Ho Chi Minh City's Intelligent Traffic Control Center (ITS)
HCMC- The dynamic economic city ảnh 5 Start-up space for students in HCMC Youth Cultural House
HCMC- The dynamic economic city ảnh 6 The city’s metro system is expected to reduce traffic jam.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

