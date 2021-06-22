HCMC tightens control of temporary street markets, illegal selling sites

The local authorities of Thu Duc City and districts have to delegate the management boards of markets to strengthen preventive measures and the implementation of the health ministry's 5K message, including facemask, disinfection, social distancing, no gathering and health declaration.



Fines shall be imposed on violations of the city's Covid rules and suspension of temporary street markets, such as mass gatherings, illegal pavement trading.

The Department of Trade and Industry has also encouraged wholesale markets to install automatic infrared body temperature thermal scanners to monitor workers from remote locations, inspection camera system, and record daily journal for Covid-19 contact tracing service.

Markets must regularly check the safety and preventive measures, as well as tight control of Entrance and Exit.

The department has asked businesses to ensure adequate supply of goods, the quality and safety of products, increase the number of selling sites, and stabilize the market price.





By Hai Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh