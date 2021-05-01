HCMC tightens control over illegal entry by sea

Long Hoa border station in Long Hoa Commune, HCMC's Can Gio District

The checkpoints are responsible for frontline border control operations at sea, controlling all incoming and outgoing vessel traffic to prevent illegal entry to the mainland for the purpose of guarding against the virus.



Only vessels are allowed to dock at ports to pick up and deliver goods while crew members are banned to leave the ship to enter the city.

In addition, the maritime border unit has also established 24 monitoring teams that will coordinate with ports and international quarantine agencies to stop sailors’ illegal entries to the city. A system of inspection cameras will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at ports.

In Kien Giang Province, the provincial Border Guard Command has increased the number of members of the border force to tighten border control on cross-border routes in Ha Tien town, Giang Thanh District and the island city of Phu Quoc.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh