HCMC tightens management on land

Accordingly, it is necessary to ensure that the real estate trading and transfer of real estate projects meet the conditions prescribed by the law on land, the law on investment, and the law on real estate trading. The real estate brokerage activity needs to be inspected and rectified to ensure that this activity complies with the provisions of the law.The municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the People's Committees of districts, and Thu Duc City to publicly announce information on land-use planning and plans for people to access official information.The Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Land Registration Office of Ho Chi Minh City, the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City strictly implement regulations on registration of the transfer of land-use right and the change of land-use purpose to collect taxes and control virtual transactions and blow-up of land prices and real estate prices. Authorities must strictly manage, ensure compliance with the provisions of the land law on the separation of land, strictly handle acts of failing to put land into use or using land behind schedule inscribed in investment projects following regulations of the law. At the same time, they should have a plan to actively regulate the land fund to the market through the creation of a clean land fund to auction land use rights according to the land-use planning and plans.Agencies and units must urgently deploy the above contents and report the results in writing to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment before May 31 to summarize, advise, and submit to the People's Committee of HCMC to report to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Bao Nghi