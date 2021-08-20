HCMC to add stricter social distancing measures in response to growing outbreak

Deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at a press conference on the pandemic situation in HCMC that was held on August 20 with the participation of Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai.





The city will add new requirements under the social distancing order and implement measures to combat the resurgence of the virus:

- All citizens will be required to stay at home and limit non-essential travel with the principle of every household, village, commune, district and province going into self-isolation.

-Focusing on treatment of F0 cases, severe Covid-19 patients to reduce mortality

-Implementing mass testing in the “red areas” on the Covid-19 map of HCMC

- Strengthening immunization for citizens

-Ensuring sufficient supply of essential goods for locals amid the implementation of more stringent social distancing measures and caring for needy people in the city

Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai asked all people to calm down and comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message including facemask, disinfection, distance, no gathering and health declaration; get vaccinated and take prescription medicines, not go out for food.

These tighter measures are expected to help HCMC to put Covid-19 outbreak under control by September 15. The competent departments are preparing plans that will be announced before August 23, said Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh