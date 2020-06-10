HCMC to adjust the planning of Thu Thiem Catholic Church complex

Related to the planning of the Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross and Thu Thiem Church in district 2, director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Nguyen Thanh Nha said that the planning and preservation of 200-year-old religious places in Thu Thiem have been considered to create a highlighted attraction to attract visitors in the new urban area in accordance with the world’s development.

The project will focus on resetting of the existence of religious places, adjusting the land area in accordance with the road network, ensuring transport in the urban area, rearranging unsuitable constructions that meet the newly formulated urban planning regulations of the city. Especially, the architectural art of city-level heritage sites, including Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross and Thu Thiem Church with a direct approach to Sai Gon riverside road will be preserved in its entirety. They are not only religious works, but also cultural and tourist destinations, he added.

The municipal functional departments and representatives of the church had working sessions on planning orientation, resetting religious constructions in Thu Thiem new urban area, ensuring the preservation, land and property of religious units according to the requirements on planning, spatial and architectural, and the laws of Vietnam.

The Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross covering about 4 hectares includes a monastery and other buildings. It was established in 1840, while Thu Thiem Catholic church was built in 1859 and is one of the oldest parishes of the HCM City Archdiocese. They were recognized as historic and cultural sites at the municipal level in last December.



Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Nguyen Thanh Nha



By Luong Thien, Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh